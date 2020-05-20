Наверх

В CША более 40 тыс. человек оказались в зоне риска после прорыва дамбы

В США более 40 тыс. человек оказались в зоне риска после прорыва

В американском штате Мичиган прорвало плотину и затопило населенный пункт. 

Как передает Report, видео с места произошедшего опубликовал ABC.

На кадрах видно, как вода смывает все на своем пути и углубляется в сторону населенных пунктов. В зоне риска находятся 42 тысячи человек, их эвакуируют.

Затопление произошло из-за наводнения и сильного ветра. 

Если Вы нашли ошибку в тексте, пожалуйста выделите часть текста с ошибкой и нажмите Ctrl + Enter.
Facebook
Подпишитесь на нашу страницу в Facebook

Новости партнеров

Последние новости

Последние новости



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Подписывайтесь на страницу в Facebook и будьте в курсе всех интересных и актуальных новостей
Спасибо, мне уже нравится!