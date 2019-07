© AP https://report.az/storage/news/0a7bdb90b505dfb22e522976913aa852/8e3d2ca1-41e1-490a-aa35-3504311c4335_292.jpg

At least 24 soldiers died in Afghanistan as a result of militant attacks on checkpoints, Report informs citing the Xinhua news agency.

According to the agency, the attack occurred in the Nahrin region of Baghlan province in northeastern Afghanistan.

No other details are given.