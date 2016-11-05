Over 1700 schools stay shut in Delhi due to air pollution

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ For the first time ever, more than 1,700 public primary schools in India’s capital closed on Saturday to protect children from exposure to dangerous levels of air pollution, the authorities said on Friday.

Report informs citing the Indian media, the decision affects about a million children.

"The decision was taken today at a meeting held in the wake of severe pollution Delhiites are reeling under. And, since the smog is worse during the morning, it was decided to close the schools," Leader of House in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Subhash Arya said.

Air quality in the last few days in Delhi is estimated to be "potentially dangerous", which is mainly due to the effects of explosions of firecrackers, fireworks in the Hindu festival of Diwali on October 29-30.