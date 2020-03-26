Over 1,000 people died in US due to coronavirus

Even though many countries have declared a national emergency or quarantine and shut their borders, as well as stopped public and business activities, the pandemic of the novel coronavirus (COVID-190) is still on the rise.

Though the virus emerged in late 2019 in China’s Hubei province and spread all around the globe within about a month, the dramatic rise of infection cases in the United States had its onset in March 2020.

So, currently, the COVID-19 death toll has exceeded 1,000 in the US.

Johns Hopkins University disclosed the figure, having made calculations based on data from federal and local authorities.

According to the university, by 23:00 US East Coast time (03:00 GMT), the number of recorded COVID-19-related deaths was 1,031 in the US. Meanwhile, 68,572 cases of infection were registered in the country.

To date, over 471,700 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in more than 190 countries and regions, resulting in more than 21,200 deaths and 114,700 recoveries.