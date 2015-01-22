OSCE: More than five thousand people killed in south-eastern Ukraine

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ Since April 2014, more than five thousand people were killed in south-eastern Ukraine.

Report informs referring to Russian media, the representative of OSCE mission in Ukraine, Michael Botsurkiv said it.

According to him, more than ten thousand people were injured, one million people had to leave their homes, 5 million people were involved in the situation.

In his interview with "Vesti Ukraine" radio, he stressed that "the situation is getting harder".