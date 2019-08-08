State National Security Committee Chairman of Kyrgyzstan wants to resign

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Orozbek Opumbayev informed the President of the Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov that he wants to resign after an unsuccessful attempt by the security forces to detain former president of the republic Almazbek Atambayev.

Report informs citing the TASS that Opumbayev said at an extraordinary meeting of the parliament of the republic.

“Yes, I believe that I should resign. “I have told President Jeenbekov at the meeting of the Security Council this morning that I want to tender resignation and there is my guilt. Perhaps it was necessary to involve 3,500 fighters without weapons. Then they would ensure the security of the special forces, "said the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security.

Notably, yesterday country's special forces tried to arrest ex-president Atambayev and take his house by storm.