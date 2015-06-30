Passenger burns himself in a Japanese train - UPDATED

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ According to the last information, death toll reached 10, Report informs citing Kiodo agency.

***10:10

One wagon of the high-speed train Shinkansen started to burn in Japan. Report informs citing NHK, the incident occurred on the Tokaido Shinkansen line linking Tokyo and Osaka at 11:30 local time (07:30 Baku time). Suddenly, one of the train wagons filled with white smoke. It was urgently stopped in the area of Odawara.

The alleged perpetrator of the incident, a man aged 30, doused himself with flammable liquid, and committed self-immolation.

Person committed the incident and one more passenger are in a state of clinical death. There are some reports of two more passengers, who received severe burns.