One of Al-Shabab leaders eliminated

Baku. 4 August. The United States has announced that one of the high-ranking field commanders of the Al-Shabab militant group has been eliminated.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, the African Command of the U.S. Armed Forces has released a statement.

The statement reads, a strike at militants was carried out in the south of the country. As a result of the strike, Mohammad Hussein, known as Ali Jabal, has been neutralized. According to militants, Ali Jabal headed terrorists in regions of Mogadishu and Binadir and was planning attacks on the Somalian capital Mogadishu.

No civilian casualties have been reported.