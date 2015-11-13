One of Al-Nusra leaders detained in Kiev

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ One of the leaders of the international terrorist organization, the Al-Nusra Front, on an international wanted list, has been detained in Kiev, Report informs, official website of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) says.

The man is a citizen of one of the former Soviet republics and took part in the Syrian conflict throughout 2013-2014. Shevchenko court in Ukraine's capital has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect, believed to be one of Al-Nusra’s leading lights.

According to the SBU, the suspect will be extradited, but it’s not clear to which country. The identity of the detainee hasn’t been revealed to the media.

On November 11, Ukrainian border guards reported they had detained a Russian citizen suspected of belonging to Islamic State in Kiev’s Borispol International Airport. The man on the international wanted list landed in Kiev on a flight from Istanbul. He was handed over to police and the arrest was reported to Ukraine’s Interpol office.