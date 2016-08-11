The number of victims in Pakistan blast reaches 12 - UPDATED

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ The blast in Pakistani Quetta has injured at least 12 people, Report informs citing Express Tribune.

According to preliminary information, a landmine exploded. Head of Ministry of Interior Mir Sharfaraz Bugti said that terrorists, who had planted an explosive device might target a judge of the Federal Shariat Court Zahoor Shawani. According to him, anti-terrorist service officers, accompanying motorcade of the judge, were also injured.

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Second blast took place in the Pakistani city of Quetta near the private hospital, at least four people were injured, Report informs citing Pakistani media.

The exact cause of the explosion is unknown.

This is the second explosion in the capital of Balochistan province during the current week. On August 8, a blast hit one of the central hospitals of Quetta. This happened a few hours after the murder of the president of Balochistan Bar Association Bilal Anwar Kasi. The blast killed about 100 people. Initially, Taliban radical group took responsibility for the attack, and later the Islamic State terrorist group also claimed responsibility.