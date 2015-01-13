One dead, two critically hurt after smoke fills Washington subway car

Baku. 13 January.One person is dead, at least two are critically injured and and dozens are wheezing in pain after heavy smoke fills a subway car in Washington, D.C., Report informs citing foreign media.

Amateur video from inside the car shows a haze of smoke with passengers on the floor of the car. The passengers can be heard coughing before a Metro employee's voice comes over the loudspeaker.

"Please stay calm. Please stay calm. We got one train about to get on the platform at L'Enfant Plaza right now as we speak. As soon as this train leaves, I'll be getting you back to the platform. Please stay calm. Please do not open the doors. If you open the doors, the train will not move."

The incident happened at L'Enfant Plaza metro station.