Oman opens its airplace for Israel's El Al airline

https://report.az/storage/news/0be400d4790e5ad1065c39dc85eb8c39/a062ff39-ee3a-4599-80d2-bc9aa4ad6660_292.jpg
Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said allowed Israel's El Al airplanes to fly over Oman, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
Report informs citing foreign media that the Israeli minister spoke at the meeting organized by the Foreign Ministry of the country.
"Currently we can fly over Egypt, Chad, and probably we can fly over Sudan," he said.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author