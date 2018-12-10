 Top
    Close photo mode

    Oman opens its airplace for Israel's El Al airline

    Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said allowed Israel's El Al airplanes to fly over Oman, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

    Report informs citing foreign media that the Israeli minister spoke at the meeting organized by the Foreign Ministry of the country.

    "Currently we can fly over Egypt, Chad, and probably we can fly over Sudan," he said. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi