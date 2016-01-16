 Top
    Oil tanker sinks of Tokyo bay, oil spills in sea

    'A 92-ton tanker with lubricating oil on board capsized off the Tokyo Bay', local media cited regional coast guard officials said

    Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ The 100-foot tanker collided with a transport vessel carrying gravel, spewing oil into the water, according to the NHK broadcaster citing officials.

    Report informs referring to TASS, no casualties have been reported among the three crew members aboard the tanker at the time of the incident.

    The volume of the oil leak has not been disclosed.

    Security services are on site, urging passing vessels to avoid the site of the accident.

