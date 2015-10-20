Ohio cancels upcoming executions, reschedules them in 2017

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Ohio has canceled all of its scheduled 2016 execution dates due to difficulties the state has had securing execution drugs, state officials announced Monday evening. The executions were rescheduled for dates beginning in January 2017, Report informs referring to AFP.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican presidential candidate, issued reprieves for the dozen death row inmates whose executions were rescheduled, according to the Associated Press. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction “continues to seek all legal means to obtain the drugs necessary to carry out court ordered executions, but over the past few years it has become exceedingly difficult to secure those drugs because of severe supply and distribution restrictions,” according to a statement from DRC announcing the rescheduled dates.

Those new dates, per the DRC statement, “are designed to provide DRC additional time necessary to secure the required execution drugs.”