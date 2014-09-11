​Obama refuses to deploy troops to Iraq

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ President Barack Obama refused to deploy troops to Iraq for fight against "The Islamic State". Report informs citing Reuters, the head of state stated it during his speech devoted to eradication of terrorism.

Obama declared that the USA would lead "a broad coalition to roll back IS threat in Syria and Iraq or wherever they are".

"There will be no American combat troops on the foreign soil. Campaign against terrorism will be conducted with use of our aircraft and through the support of our partners’ forces on the Earth," the U.S. President declared.

Barak Obama allocated 25 million dollars "for immediate military aid" to the government of Iraq and the authorities of the Iraqi Kurdistan. As it was expected, these means would go for training.