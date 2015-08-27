​Obama: Incidents involving weapons are more dangerous than terrorist attacks

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ The incidents involving firearms in the United States, often ending in massive loss of life, have become more dangerous than terrorist attacks.

Report informs citing TASS, this opinion was expressed on Wednesday, by US President Barack Obama, commenting on killing of two journalists in the state of Virginia.

"Every time I hear about these tragedies, my heart is broken," - Obama said. "We know more people killed during shootings, than in terrorist attacks in the country".

The reporter of one of the local TV channels, 24-year-old Alison Parker and 27-year-old operator Adam Ward were shot dead early in the morning at a time when they live interviewed the head of the Chamber of Commerce in Virginia, Vicky Gardner. A woman was injured and hospitalized, but her life is out of danger. The fire was opened by 41-year-old African American man Vester Flanagan, who was fired two years ago from this channel and had resentment towards his leadership and his former colleagues.