​Obama has ruled out war between NATO and Russia

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ President Barack Obama denied the possibility of a military confrontation between NATO and Russia. Report informs, he expressed such an opinion in an interview with the CBS American television channel.

On the question of whether there is a likelihood of military conflict, Obama said, "No, I don't think that will be a military confrontation between Russia and NATO." He added that "the United States worked very hard" to reassure allies in Eastern Europe.

Obama recalled that the fifth article of the North Atlantic Treaty obliges all allies to provide military assistance if any of the members of the Alliance will be the object of attack. "Putin understands this," said Obama.

The President of the United States also stressed the importance of sanctions against Russia, which are a "very bad" impact on its economy.

As the head of the American administration, he has repeatedly stated that such a policy is for Russia a "dead-end", and Moscow must return to the attempts to comply with international standards that will be better for the Russian people, and for Europe.