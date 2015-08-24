Number of victims of the explosion in Chinese Tianjin reached 129 people

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Victims of the explosion in the warehouse of hazardous substances in the Chinese steel Tianjin, according to recent data were 129 people, Report informs referring to Xinhua.

All the victims have been identified, including 76 firefighters and seven police officers. There are still 610 victims, in hospitals 39 of whom are in serious condition.

A major incident occurred in a warehouse where hazardous chemicals are kept on August12. The first explosion, the capacity of which is estimated at 3 tons of TNT, was followed by a number of new power the largest of which was 21 tons of TNT.Previously 121 victims reported. 44 people are missing.