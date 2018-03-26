Number of victims in Catalonia clashes reaches 100

© AFP 2018 / Lluis Gene

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ Thousands of Catalan separatists faced off with police in Catalonia on Sunday (Mar 25) following the arrest in Germany of the region's former president Carles Puigdemont five months after he fled Spain. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the number of injured reached 100. Catalan Mossos d'Esquadra regional police officers clash with pro-independence supporters trying to reach the Spanish government office, at least three people were detained.

Yesterday, the numerous protests began in Germany after the detention of the former chairman of the Catalan government Carles Puigdemont, near the building of the Spanish government office in Catalonia, the German consulate in Barcelona, as well as the buildings of the Spanish government offices in Tarragona, Lleida and Girona. The initiators of the protests were the public organizations "Catalan National Assembly" and Omnium Cultural.

Today Puchdemon, who was detained in Germany yesterday in virtue of European arrest warrant, will give evidence in the court of Schleswig-Holstein. Currently, he is in prison in the city of Neumünster.