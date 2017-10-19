Number of protesters at Verkhovna Rada in Kyiv soars - PHOTO

Kyiv. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ About a thousand people are participating in a rally near the Verkhovna Rada in Kiyiv.

Ukraine bureau of Report News Agency informs, convergent parliament demanded to pass laws on the removal of parliamentary immunity, creation of an anti-corruption court, as well as changes to the law on elections.

Notably, at these moments, Verkhovna Rada has begun consideration of two bills concerning the abolition of deputy immunity.

The protesters refuse to dismantle the tents, unless parliament considers their demands.