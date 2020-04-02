Coronavirus updates: Number of infected with COVID-19 approaches 2 thousand in India

Doubt has been cast over India’s claim that it has no community transmission of coronavirus after the country reported its most significant daily rise in several cases so far, connected to a religious gathering held in Delhi two weeks ago.

In another worrying development, Mumbai’s Dharavi slum also confirmed the first case of COVID-19, which is India’s largest and is home to almost one million people living in close, unsanitary quarters. The 56-year-old man was taken to Sion hospital, and eight of his family members placed into quarantine.

As Thursday morning, the number of people infected with the new type of coronavirus was 1,965

in India, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, out of the total cases, 1,764 are being treated, 150 people have recovered, and one person has left the country. The day before, the Ministry of the health of India reported 1,637 cases of coronavirus infection, the day before-1,397 cases.

The total number of cases in 265 in Kerala, while 234 Tamil Nadu. The previous day, the number of cases in this state was 124.

In Delhi, the number of cases in Delhi has gone up to 152, Uttar Pradesh-113 cases, Karnataka-110 cases, and Rajasthan-108 patients.

The authorities of India, against the background of the coronavirus pandemic, announced a 21-day isolation regime, until April 14. The government urged residents not to go out on the streets without good reasons and restricted the operation of public transport, taxi services, metro, and Railways.