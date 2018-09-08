Novichok creator diagnosed with terminal cancer

© BBC

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Chemist Vil Mirzayanov, who calls himself one of the creators of Novichok nerve agent, wrote on his Facebook page that he was diagnosed with the last stage of prostate cancer, Report informs citing Gazeta.ru.

According to Mirzayanov, doctors began to treat the disease with "hormone therapy." The chemist writes that "ideally" such treatment extends the patient's life to 15 to 25 years, but noted that it is "very sensitive" and it is difficult for him to publish posts in social networks.

"Many people ask for an interview, unfortunately, physically I can not fulfill their requests. I am sorry, Mirzayanov wrote.

The scientist stressed that "he is not going to go down without a fight."