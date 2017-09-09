 Top
    Close photo mode

    Norwegian Nobel Institute: Prize awarded to Myanmar's State Counselor cannot be revoked

    Opposition leader Aung Sang Suu Kyi awarded Nobel prize in 1991 after long-term house arrest

    Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Myanmar's State Counselor Aung Sang Suu Kyi cannot be stripped of Nobel prize.

    Report informs citing Anadolu, Olav Njolstad, head of the Norwegian Nobel Institute, said.

    He noted that the prize awarded to Aung Sang Suu Kyi cannot be revoked over the persecution of Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim minority and pressure on her.

    Notably, opposition leader Aung Sang Suu Kyi, who was under long-term house arrest awarded Nobel prize in 1991After coming to power in 2016, clashes between Muslims and Buddhists in Arakan have intensified. More than 100,000 Muslims fled to neighboring Bangladesh. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi