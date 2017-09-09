Norwegian Nobel Institute: Prize awarded to Myanmar's State Counselor cannot be revoked

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Myanmar's State Counselor Aung Sang Suu Kyi cannot be stripped of Nobel prize.

Report informs citing Anadolu, Olav Njolstad, head of the Norwegian Nobel Institute, said.

He noted that the prize awarded to Aung Sang Suu Kyi cannot be revoked over the persecution of Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim minority and pressure on her.

Notably, opposition leader Aung Sang Suu Kyi, who was under long-term house arrest awarded Nobel prize in 1991. After coming to power in 2016, clashes between Muslims and Buddhists in Arakan have intensified. More than 100,000 Muslims fled to neighboring Bangladesh.