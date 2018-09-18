North Korean and DPRK leaders conclude first day of talks in Pyongyang - UPDATED

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Leaders of the DPRK and South Korea Kim Jong UN and Moon Jae-In have concluded the first day of official talks in Pyongyang. Report informs citing RIA Novosti that the due statement was provided to reporters in the press center of the summit in Seoul.

The leaders are planning to continue the talks on Wednesday.

The talks were held in the building of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea

President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-In and Chairman of the DPRK Kim Jong UN have launched direct negotiations in Pyongyang, Report informs citing TASS.

The inter-Korean summit will last until September 20.

As the administration of Moon Jae-In reported earlier, the parties will discuss the potential resumption of the dialogue between the DPRK and the United States, the related issue of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, as well as security problems.