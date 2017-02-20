North Korean ambassador: Killed man not brother of Kim Jong Un

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ North Korean ambassador in Kuala Lumpur Kang Chol expressed his mistrust to Malaysian security forces over investigation of murder of North Korean citizen, Report informs referring to Reuters.

According to ambassador, the murdered man is not brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"It has been seven days since the incident but there is no clear evidence on the cause of death and at the moment we cannot trust the investigation by the Malaysian police. The embassy has already identified his identity named Kim Chol, a DPRK citizen, as mentioned in his passports," the ambassador told.

Earlier North Korean ambassador in Malaysia told that Pyongyang categorically rejects results of autopsy of body of Kim Jong Nam, brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, also called Kuala Lumpur to hand over the body to North Korea immediately.