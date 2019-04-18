North Korea demands to replace Pompeo in negotiations

North Korea demanded that the United States chose a new chief negotiator instead of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Report informs citing the Interfax.

Kwon Jong Gun, whom press calls as the head of the Department in the DPRK North Korean foreign ministry’s North America Department, said that the talks come to a standstill whenever Pompeo "pokes his nose into them."

"I am afraid that, if Pompeo engages in the talks again, the table will be lousy once again and the talks will become entangled," the official said.

He added that the negotiations require someone who is “more careful and mature”.

According to the South Korean media, official Pyongyang did not like Pompeo's statement about the intentions of the American side to complete negotiations with the DPRK by the end of 2019.