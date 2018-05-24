North Korea carries out demolition of nuclear test site

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ North Korea has carried out what it said was the demolition of its nuclear test site in the presence of foreign journalists.

Report informs citing the RT, three tunnels located on the firing ground and in working condition were blown up. Thus, the operation of the polygon was suspended.

Notably, North Korea leader Kim Jong Un has promised to close his main nuclear weapons test site during his meeting with President of South Korea Moon Jae-in in April.The United States and Russia have welcomed this decision.