Nobel prize winners in Economics named

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ / Swedish Royal Academy of Sciences in Stockholm named the winners of the Alfred Nobel Prize in Economics. Report informs citing Interfax that the 50th prize was awarded to William Nordhaus and Paul Romero for studies on the impact of economic processes to the nature.

Nobel week – 2018 ends with the announcement of the winner in the field of economy.

Notably, this year, the amount of each Nobel prize is 9 million SEK (1.12 million US dollars).