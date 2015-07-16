Nobel laureate: Germany showing 'lack of solidarity' over Greece

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ Prominent economist and Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz accused Germany of displaying a "lack of solidarity" with debt-laden Greece that has badly undermined the vision of Europe.

"What has been demonstrated is a lack of solidarity by Germany. You cannot run a Eurozone without a basic modicum of solidarity. It is really undermining the common sense of vision, the sense of common solidarity in Europe," Report informs citing foreign media, the Colombia University professor and former World Bank chief economist told AFP.

"I think it's been a disaster. Clearly Germany has done a serious blow, undermining Europe."

"Asking even more from Greece would be unconscionable. If the ECB allows Greek banks to open up and they renegotiate whatever agreement, then wounds can heal. But if they succeed in using this as a trick to get Greece out, I think the damage is going to be very very deep," he added.