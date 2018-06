Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Two people were injured and nine were reported missing after an explosion at a chemical plant in China’s eastern Shandong province, Report informs citing the Tass it was reported by China Central Television.

The blast occurred at 8.20 a.m. local time (00:20 GMT), according to the Sina news portal.

Emergency services are working at the scene.

The cause of explosion is not yet determined.