Nikki Haley: We must not let Syrian horrors to happen in Iran

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ US ambassador to the UN Haley Nikki ahead of UN Security Council meeting on Iranian protests expressed concern about threat of Syrian scenario in Iran.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

“The world has witnessed the horrors that have taken place in Syria, that began with a murderous regime denying its people's right to peacefully protest. We must not let that happen in Iran,” Haley stated.

"This is a matter of fundamental human rights for the Iranian people, but it is also a matter of international peace and security. It will be telling if any country tries to deny the Security Council from even having this discussion, just as the Iranian regime tries to deny its own people the ability to have their voices heard", she added.

