New Zealand didn't agree to change the current flag

The official flag results have been released, and there are no surprises.

Report informs citing the foreign media, the British ensign proved to be the victor with no real change in votes from the preliminary results: 1,208,702 (56.6 per cent) voted for the current flag and 921,876 (43.2%) voted for the silver fern contender.

The total votes received were 2,140,895 - but about 10,000 of those were either invalid or it was unclear which flag the voter had selected.