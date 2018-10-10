New York introduces third gender option for official records

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ / New York city Mayor Bill de Blasio signed a law allowing city residents to choose the third sex of "X" on birth certificates without a medical opinion. Report informs citing New York Post.

This category will be available from January 1 to choose their gender identity in birth certificates and other official government documents for residents who do not consider themselves men or women.

Thus, New York also joined California, Washington, New Jersey and Oregon by changing the rules and introducing a third category of gender identity.