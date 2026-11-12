New round of Ukraine peace talks set for next week, Kushner says
Other countries
- 12 November, 2026
- 23:08
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
A new round of multilateral talks aimed at ending the Russia–Ukraine war will take place next week, US presidential envoy Jared Kushner said after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
Report informs, citing Russian media, that Kushner spoke to reporters after the meeting.
"I think we discussed all the issues in detail. I think that will shape next week's multilateral talks, as well as the conversation we'll have with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," Kushner said.
US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff said earlier that the United States and Russia had agreed on a new round of talks and that European representatives would join the meeting.
Rusiya-Ukrayna danışıqlarının yeni raundu gələn həftə keçiriləcək
Кушнер: Очередной раунд переговоров по Украине пройдет на следующей неделе
Latest News
23:46
Azerbaijan and UK to expand trade and investment tiesEconomy
23:41
Azerbaijan and UK pledge closer cooperation to counter common threatsForeign policy
23:22
Azerbaijan–UK relations elevated to strategic levelForeign policy
23:08
New round of Ukraine peace talks set for next week, Kushner saysOther countries
22:44
US crude oil output hits record 14.013 million barrels per dayEnergy
22:23
Russia knocks Ukrainian oil and gas facility out of operationOther countries
22:16
Photo
Aliyev and Babiš discuss trade and investment in DublinForeign policy
22:05
Photo
Aliyev and Mitsotakis discuss energy cooperation in DublinForeign policy
22:02
Photo
Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend Zero Waste Museum openingRegion