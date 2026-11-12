New round of Ukraine peace talks set for next week, Kushner says

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A new round of multilateral talks aimed at ending the Russia–Ukraine war will take place next week, US presidential envoy Jared Kushner said after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Report informs, citing Russian media, that Kushner spoke to reporters after the meeting.

"I think we discussed all the issues in detail. I think that will shape next week's multilateral talks, as well as the conversation we'll have with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," Kushner said.

US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff said earlier that the United States and Russia had agreed on a new round of talks and that European representatives would join the meeting.