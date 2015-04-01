 Top
    New president of Nigeria elected

    Goodluck Jonathan congratulated his opponent on the victory

    Baku.1 April. REPORT.AZ/ General Muhammad Buhari was declared the winner of the presidential election in Nigeria.

    Report informs referring to foreign media, the Central Election Commission of the country issued a statement about it.

    According to the report, 15 million 424 thousand 921 electors voted for the former dictator Mohamed Bukhari, while 12 million 853 thousand 162 electors voted for Goodluck Jonathan.

    For the first time in the history of Nigeria, the representative of the opposition won the elections in a democratic way.

