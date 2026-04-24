Netanyahu says Trump 'putting very strong pressure on Iran'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that US President Donald Trump is "putting very strong" economic and military pressure on Iran, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

He made the remark a video message on X, emphasizing that he had recently spoken by phone with Trump.

"I promised you that we would change the face of the Middle East," says Netanyahu in a video released just before Shabbat, "and that is exactly what we are doing."

Netanyahu says that he and Trump spoke by phone about the ceasefires with Iran and Lebanon.

"I had an excellent conversation with President Trump," says Netanyahu. "He is putting very strong pressure on Iran, both economically and militarily. We are operating in full cooperation."

"The same applies in Lebanon," he continues. "We have begun a process to achieve a historic peace between Israel and Lebanon, and it is clear to us that Hezbollah is trying to sabotage this. We are maintaining full freedom of action against any threat, including emerging threats. We struck yesterday and we struck today. We are determined to restore security to the residents of the north."