Negotiations on Syria kicked off in Geneva

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ The sixth round of talks on the Syrian settlement has begun in Geneva, a delegation of the Syrian government led by the country's ambassador to the United Nations Bashar Jaafari arrived in the Geneva office of the UN to meet with the special envoy of the organization for Syria Staffan de Mistura.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the sixth round of inter-Syrian talks will last until May 19.

It is planned that later on Tuesday, de Mistura will hold a meeting with the delegation of the Supreme Committee on the negotiations of the opposition of Syria.