Negotiations between US and North Korean leaders lasted 1.5 hours - VIDEO

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ Negotiations of US President Donald Trump and leader of the North Korea Kim Jong-un ended in Singapore, it lasted about 1.5 hours, Report informs.

The US delegation was represented by US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, Head of staff of the White House John Kelly, presidential spokesman Sarah Sanders, assistant to the head of the national security administration John Bolton, the US ambassador to the Philippines, the former Special Representative for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Son Kim and Senior Director of the National Security Council for Asia Matt Pottinger.

From the side of North Korea, the meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers 'Party of Korea Kim Yong Chol, Deputy Chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea Lee Su Yong, Foreign Minister of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Lee Yong-ho, Minister of People's Armed Forces Ngu Gwang Chol, Deputy Foreign Minister Tsoi Son Hee, the younger sister of Kim Jong Yin - Kim Yo Jong and the director of the department of the Central Committee of the TPK Khan Kwan San.

Now the leaders of the two states together with their representatives will take part in the working dinner.