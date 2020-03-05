UNESCO: Nearly 300 million students out of classes due to coronavirus

Nearly 300 million students around the world are out of classes due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Several countries, which reported cases of coronavirus in their territory, have decided to suspend classes in all educational institutions.

Nationwide school closures in 13 countries intended to help contain the spread of the coronavirus have resulted in 290,5 million young people being out of school.

The organization noted it is assisting countries in solving this problem, in particular, by helping with distance learning.

"We are working with countries to assure the continuity of learning for all, especially disadvantaged children and youth who tend to be the hardest hit by school closures," Audrey Azoulay, head of the UN's Education and Scientific Organization (UNESCO) said in a statement.

According to UNESCO, nine countries applied restrictions on the work of institutions in certain regions.

The total number of people infected with COVID-19 is more than 95,000 people globally. The disease has already claimed 3,300 lives.