NBC: Ex-US president advisor to face charges on Russia probe

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Investigators as collected sufficient evidence to charge Michael Flynn, US President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser.

Report informs referring to the NBC.

According to sources, indictments could be also issued against Michael Flynn’s son.

Michael Flynn was one of the first aides of Trump who fallen under suspicion. special counsel Robert Mueller investigating the Russian interference in US election. He was dismissed on February 2017 from advisor position after serving 24 days as Trump’s national security adviser.

According to the NBC, investigators debrief witnesses to clarify whether Michael Flynn was involved in money laundering and lied to federal agents about his oversea trips.