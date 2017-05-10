NATO will increase contingent in Afghanistan

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ In coming days NATO will take decision on increasing troops in Afghanistan.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, Secretary General of the alliance Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in London.

“So we will at the meeting in May discuss how NATO can continue to increase its investments in our collective defense… And we have received a request from our military authorities to increase our military presence in Afghanistan with a few thousand troops. We are now assessing that request, we will make decisions on the scale and the scope of the mission within weeks”, Stoltenberg told.

“But this is not about returning back to a combat operation in Afghanistan, it will continue to be a train, assist and advice operation”, the Secretary General of the alliance added.

According to him, the issue will be discussed in detail in forthcoming meeting of NATO on May 25.