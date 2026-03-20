Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    NATO temporarily withdrawing its troops from Iraq

    Other countries
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 18:58
    NATO temporarily withdrawing its troops from Iraq

    The NATO mission in Iraq has temporarily withdrawn from the country, two Iraqi security officials told AFP on Friday, citing the impact of the war in the Middle East, Report informs.

    "There is no disagreement" with the Iraqi government, one official told AFP on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject.

    "It's a temporary withdrawal. They are worried because of the situation," he added.

    Another official said "the entire NATO mission has withdrawn", except for a small number of personnel.

    The NATO mission is headquartered in an Iraqi military base in Baghdad's Green Zone near the US embassy, which since the start of the war has been targeted multiple times.

    North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Mission in Iraq Escalation in Middle East
    NATO öz kontingentini İraqdan müvəqqəti çıxarır
    НАТО временно выводит свой контингент из Ирака

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