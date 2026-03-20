NATO temporarily withdrawing its troops from Iraq

The NATO mission in Iraq has temporarily withdrawn from the country, two Iraqi security officials told AFP on Friday, citing the impact of the war in the Middle East, Report informs.

"There is no disagreement" with the Iraqi government, one official told AFP on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject.

"It's a temporary withdrawal. They are worried because of the situation," he added.

Another official said "the entire NATO mission has withdrawn", except for a small number of personnel.

The NATO mission is headquartered in an Iraqi military base in Baghdad's Green Zone near the US embassy, which since the start of the war has been targeted multiple times.