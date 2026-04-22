NATO nuclear policy adaptation to geopolitical challenges discussed in Istanbul

NATO's annual nuclear policy symposium brought together nearly 150 experts in Istanbul to discuss nuclear deterrence issues ahead of the alliance's summit in Ankara in July 2026, Report informs.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte thanked Türkiye for hosting the event in a video message to participants and noted the country's contribution to NATO's security, including investments in the development of its defence industry.

"In a highly unstable environment where the importance of nuclear deterrence is increasing, we must ensure that NATO's nuclear capability remains credible, safe and effective," Rutte said.

He added that ahead of the Ankara summit, allies needed to take important decisions in response to the deteriorating security environment, including on the future adaptation of NATO's nuclear policy.

During the event, participants discussed geopolitical shifts, the state of the nuclear industry, as well as arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation issues.

NATO's nuclear policy symposium has been held annually since 1992.