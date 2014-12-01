NATO not intended to give a guarantee of non-entry of Ukraine and Georgia into alliance

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ NATO is not intended to give guarantees of non-entry into Ukraine and Georgia.

Report informs it was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference ahead of the meeting of foreign ministers of NATO in Brussels on 2-3 December.

"It is a sovereign right of each country to choose its military alliances," - he said.

According to Stoltenberg, non-NATO countries "has no right of veto" on the decision to expand the alliance.

"We intend to respect the decisions of the people of Ukraine on this issue," - NATO Secretary General stated.