NATO not intended to give a guarantee of non-entry of Ukraine and Georgia into alliance

Report informs it was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference ahead of the meeting of foreign ministers of NATO in Brussels on 2-3 December.
"It is a sovereign right of each country to choose its military alliances," - he said.
According to Stoltenberg, non-NATO countries "has no right of veto" on the decision to expand the alliance.
"We intend to respect the decisions of the people of Ukraine on this issue," - NATO Secretary General stated.
