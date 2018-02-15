NATO countries agreed to create "military Schengen"

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Defense ministers of the NATO countries-members have agreed to sort of "military Schengen" in European borders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, said a military-diplomatic source in Brussels.

Yesterday, the defense ministers of the Alliance countries have agreed on the proposal at a meeting in Brussels. The head of the military departments endorsed the development team staff to maintain the transfer of power in the European Union.

First the idea was put forward by the former commander of the US army in the European Union Lieutenant-General Ben Hodges. He said that the allied troops and military equipment are required to move "as quickly as migrants". Then this proposal was supported by some countries, and among them Lithuania, Estonia and the Netherlands.