Nationwide strike involving 150 million people held in India

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ At least 150 million people participating in a nationwide one-day strike throughout India.

Report informs it was said to Tass in the organizing committee of action, which is carried out by 10 major trade unions of the country.

Paralysis in the banking sector have caused failure to carry out daily duties by employees of various fields, construction and urban transport suspended, many shops do not operate.

The reason is failure of the negotiations between Government and 10 largest unions, which require strict observance of basic labor laws and the revision of the existing rates and tariffs.

According to the organizers, the rally may turn into a perpetual, if the government will not satisfy the requirements of a package of 12 items. Among them - the adoption of urgent measures to curb rising prices and unemployment, improve conditions and increase the minimum wage to 15 thousand rupees (about 230 US dollars) per month, and an increase in pensions.