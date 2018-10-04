N. Korean vice foreign minister arrives in Beijing

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ North Korea's main nuclear negotiator arrived in Beijing on Thursday, Report informs citing TASS.

Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui left Beijing Capital International Airport in the company of local North Korean diplomats soon after landing at 11:35 a.m. local time.

Her visit to Beijing precedes U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's trip to Pyongyang on Sunday.

Japan's Kyodo News reports she may visit Russia as well to seek support from the North's traditional allies. It is also possible that the Deputy Foreign Minister of the DPRK will hold a meeting with U.S. special envoy for North Korea, Stephen Biegun in China.

He is expected to arrive in Beijing on October 8 from Pyongyang, where the day before he will take part in the negotiations that Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will hold there.