Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit central Myanmar (Burma).

Report informs citing TASS, US Geological Survey reports,.

According to the information, the quake's epicenter locates at 143 km west from Meiktila city of Mandalay province.

Tremors were felt in Myanmar's main city, Yangon, in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka.

There were no reports of any fatalities.