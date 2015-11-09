Myanmar awaits results of landmark election

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ People in Myanmar are awaiting the results of the first openly contested national election in 25 years, with the National League for Democracy (NLD) expected to make sweeping gains, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

Preliminary results are expected later on Monday.

But NLD leader Aung San Suu Kyi has hinted at victory saying: "I think you all have the idea of the results."

The military-backed Union Solidarity Development Party (USDP) has been in power since 2011.

Ms Suu Kyi was speaking to reporters and supporters at the NLD's headquarters in Yangon earlier on Monday. She also said it was "still a bit early to congratulate our candidates who will be the winners".

The acting chairman of the USDP has told BBC Burmese that he has lost his own seat in the constituency of Hinthada to the NLD - seen as a key indicator of election results.