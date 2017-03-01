Murdered brother of North Korean leader linked with Japanese politician

Baku. 1 march. REPORT.AZ/ Half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un murdered in Malaysia was planning to meet with Japanese politician, former head of public security commission Hajime Ishii in Chinese city Macao before his death.

Report informs referring to TASS, Hajime Ishii told publication Sankei Shimbun.

Hajime Ishii told they would discuss future of relations between Japan and North Korea, as well as development perspectives of situation in North Korea.

According to report, North Korean authorities were nervous about Kim Jong-nam’s relations with foreign political circles.

Malaysian court on March 1 decided to keep one Vietnamese and one Indonesian citizens accused of Kim Jong-nam’s murder under arrest. Four North Korean citizens allegedly involved in the murder have reportedly returned home from Malaysia.

Notably, Kim Jong-nam was murdered at airport of Kuala Lumpur on February 13. Most people believe the murder was instigated by North Korean special services with instruction of Kim Jong-un.

Kim Jong-nam’s family is under protection of Chinese government. His wife and one of son’s live in Beijing, while the second son lives in Macao.